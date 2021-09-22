Calexico Man Wins ‘El Grito’ Contest

Calexico resident Victor Garcia won third place and $150 in a promotion celebrating Cerveza Superior’s 125th anniversary and Hispanic Heritage Month, according to Cerveza Superior press release.

The contest, “El Grito Superior,” asked people to show off their best “grito” yell in honor Mexican Independence Day, Sept. 16.

“Gritos today are the ultimate expression of having a good time and are not only heard at Mexican fiestas, but also at many Hispanic celebrations and beyond,” according to a press release announcing the winners.

In addition to Garcia, winners are: $500 and first place, Brenda Mora Ortega of Longview, Wash., and $250 and second place, Adri González of Tracy.

Cerveza Superior is a lager-style beer, known for its great flavor and full body, a press release states, and is available a “select” U.S. markets. The beer originated in Orizaba, Veracruz, Mexico in 1896, and is a brand of Heineken Mexico.