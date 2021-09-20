San Diego Restaurant Week Starts Sept. 26 with Over 75 Participating Venues

San Diego Restaurant Week returns on Sunday, Sept. 26, to give local foodies eight days to sample the latest menus at more than 75 venues throughout San Diego County.

“Restaurants bursting with innovation will showcase their menus through traditional in-house dining, expanded outdoor spaces as well as to-go accommodations,” organizers said.

The event, sponsored by the California Restaurant Association, features “prix-fixe” (fixed priced) lunch and dinner menus at participating restaurants.

Two-course lunches are priced from $10 to $25 per person and three-course dinners from $20 to $60.

Many of the restaurants offer “Restaurant Week your way” so patrons can choose among different combinations of entrée, appetizer, drink and dessert.

The Restaurant Week website allows diners to search for participating restaurants by neighborhood and cuisine.

The event is expected to help the local restaurant industry continue to recover from the pandemic, with organizers noting that in the past Restaurant Week has generated “a huge increase in foot traffic both during and after.”

Restaurant Week ends Sunday, Oct. 3, but has been extended in the past.

