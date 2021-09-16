SAN DIEGO — The Calexico High School girls cross country team took fifth place at the Ian Cumming/Tim Latham Invitational at Rohr Park here on Friday, Sept. 10.

Our Lady of Peace of San Diego won the Varsity Red Devils Division, placing three runners in the top-10, followed by Del Lago Academy of Escondido in second, Oceanside in third, Mater Dei Catholic of Chula Vista in fourth and Calexico in fifth.

The Bulldogs’ top finisher was senior Briana Gallegos wo posted a time of 18 minutes, 00.3 seconds over the 2.5-mile course. The winner of the race was senior Bethany Mapes from Liberty Charter of Lemon Grove with a time of 16 minutes, 33.9 seconds.

The rest of Calexico’s runners were senior Nayeli Cano (29th place in 19:30.7), senior Sarah Olmedo (36th place in 20:02.3), senior Arantza Lira (43rd place in 21:06.5), senior Sarha Ojeda (52nd place in 22:24.9), freshman Aryza Celaya (59th place in 23:30.8), and senior Nilda Jarero (63rd place in 23:37.7).

The only boy to compete for Calexico was sophomore Luis Jimenez who finished in eighth place in the Frosh/Soph Red Devils Division with a time of 16 minutes, 52.6 seconds. The winning time in the division was turned in by Joshua Dunphy of Mater Dei Catholic who finished in 14 minutes, 36.1 seconds.

Up next for the Bulldogs’ cross country teams is a trip to the Mt. Carmel Invitational in San Diego on Saturday, Sept. 18.

Calexico Tennis Defeats Holtville

CALEXICO – The Calexico High School girls tennis team defeated Holtville, 16-2, in an Imperial Valley League match here on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The Bulldogs had two matches slated for this week, hosting Central Union High on Monday, Sept. 13, and hosting Vincent Memorial Catholic High on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Calexico Volleyball Sweeps Yuma

YUMA – On Thursday, Sept. 9, the Calexico High School volleyball team went to Yuma and swept the Criminals 25-12, 25-12, 25-12.

Yady Zavala led the way for Calexico with nine kills, nine digs and three aces. Alexis Fernandez had six kills, seven digs and an ace while Perla Lomeli had 11 digs, three kills and three aces.

The Bulldogs host Vincent Memorial Catholic at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in Varner Gym, and open Imperial Valley League play at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, hosting Brawley Union High.