Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Sept. 7-14

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 7 through Sept. 14. Holtville substation logs are included at the end.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

7:14 a.m.: Multiple deputies responded to the corner of Aten Road and Forrester Road near El Centro for reports of a vehicle accident involving a school bus and a second vehicle that was “completely demolished.” It’s unknown whether there were children on board the bus at the time of the accident.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

6:01 a.m.: Deputies responded to Heber Elementary School for reports of a female subject sleeping on the front lawn.

6:33 a.m.: Deputies responded to Slab City for reports of a deceased male subject with blood coming from the back of his head.

11:20 a.m.: Imperial Irrigation District employees reported finding a deceased subject in a canal near the corner of Evan Hewes Highway and Coachella Canal Road in Winterhaven.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

7:44 p.m.: Deputies responded to Highway 86 in Salton City for a vehicle accident involving a semi-truck that was knocked onto its side and was leaking oil and gas.

9:42 p.m.: Deputies were called to the corner of Arnold Road and Coley Road in Winterhaven for reports of a deceased female subject. The reporting party advised deputies that a friend was performing CPR on the unknown woman.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

7:15 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to Kilgore Road near El Centro for reports of an unknown subject screaming and crying in a field. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate anybody in distress.

7:23 p.m.: Deputies were called to assist the El Centro Police Department after a male subject reportedly began loading a firearm behind the counter at Big 5 Sporting Goods. The building was evacuated, and the subject was arrested.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

10:08 a.m.: Deputies responded to the corner of Niland Avenue and Fifth Street in Niland for reports of a nude female subject challenging subjects to fight.

11:25 a.m.: Multiple subjects reported a nude, bleeding male subject walking westbound on Highway 98 at Ferrell Road near Calexico.

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

3:23 p.m.: A subject was found with 21.9 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms and 16 grams of marijuana at the Highway 86 Border Patrol checkpoint.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

12:24 a.m.: Deputies responded to reports of a residential structure fire in Niland. Responding deputies found a fully-engulfed abandoned residence at the corner of Luxor Avenue and Fourth Street.

HOLTVILLE SUBSTATION BRIEFS

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

8:41 p.m.: Deputies responded to Holt Park for reports of multiple juveniles involved in a fight.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

5:18 a.m.: A large fallen tree was reported to be blocking the roadway near the corner of Holt Road and Norrish Road.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

7:39 a.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the Blossom Valley Inn elder care facility after a resident became aggressive and rude with staff members. Deputies counseled the man on his behavior and advised staff about the eviction process.

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

6:07 a.m.: A Fern Avenue resident contacted deputies to report that subjects are “listening to him via electronic devices.” Deputies found the man’s claims to be unfounded and sent him on his way.

2:05 p.m.: Deputies were dispatched to the Highline Canal at Keystone Road for reports of a group of subjects riding jet skis in the canal.