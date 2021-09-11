EL CENTRO — Voters can take advantage of early voting this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the County Administration Center (Main Street entrance) at 940 W. Main St. in El Centro.

The Registrar of Voters has put in place protocols to help protect the health and safety of election workers, voters, and observers at the Registrar’s office, voting locations, and mail ballot drop-off locations. This includes:

All vaccinated and unvaccinated voters, observers and election workers must wear face coverings. Outdoor accommodations will be made available for voters who are unable to wear one.

Hand sanitizer readily available when entering and exiting facility.

Masks available for all voters and visitors.

Controlled path of travel when entering and exiting.

Regular cleaning/disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you forget a face covering, election workers will have one to give you. Voters who are unable to wear a facial covering will be able to vote outside.

Remember that campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of a voting location or mail ballot drop-off location is not allowed. This includes the visible display or audible dissemination of information that advocates for or against any candidate or question on the ballot.

Voters can still save themselves the trip and mark their ballot from home. Be sure to sign and date the return envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it to a mail ballot drop-off location or voting location.

To learn more about voting in the upcoming recall election, visit elections.imperialcounty.org or call 442-265-1060.