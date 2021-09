HOLTVILLE — Holtville Fire Department and county Sheriff’s Office personnel joined officials and students at Finley Elementary and Holtville Middle School to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Friday, Sept. 10. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF ALEX SILVA

Holtville Fire Department and county Sheriff’s Office personnel help Finley Elementary students raise the American flag during an event to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Friday, Sept. 10. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ALEX SILVA

Holtville Middle School students hold American flags as they gathered outside to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Friday, Sept. 10. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ALEX SILVA