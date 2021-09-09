All eight Imperial Valley high school football teams will be in action this weekend with five games being played in the Imperial Valley and three being livestreamed by Valley Sports Network (VSN).

Due to a lack of officials in the Imperial Valley, the schedule has been moved around this season as there are a limited number of officiating crews available for varsity football. Schools have been asked to move games from Fridays to Thursdays and Saturdays to assist the local officiating crews. The schedule is set for this week.

Friday, Sept. 10

Vincent Memorial Catholic at Castle Park (Chula Vista), 6:30 p.m.

Central Union at Vista, 7 p.m.

Maranatha Christian (San Diego) at Holtville, 7 p.m.

Yuma at Calexico, 7 p.m.

Cibola (Yuma) at Brawley Union, 7 p.m. (VSN livestream)

Valley Center at Imperial, 7 p.m. (VSN livestream)

Saturday, Sept. 11

Calipatria at Saint Jeanne de Lestonnac Catholic School (Temecula), 3 p.m.

Kofa (Yuma) at Southwest El Centro, 7 p.m. (VSN livestream)