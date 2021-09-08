IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 7.

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

11:27 a.m.: A resident of East Hawk Street in Heber called 911 to report that two dogs attacked their cats and were still running loose in the area. The caller advised that they were unable to leave their car due to the dogs.

12:22 p.m.: A resident of Alamo Road near Holtville called 911 to report that an unknown individual was inside her residence, locked inside the bathroom.

2:08 p.m.: Deputies responded to a car fire near Salvation Mountain in the Niland/Slabs City area.

2:21 p.m.: A resident of Vista Verde Drive near Holtville called 911 to report that his “mind is affecting the universe.” The caller requested to be placed in a medically induced coma and advised that he was not under the influence of drugs or medication.

4:12 p.m.: Deputies responded to a traffic accident at the corner of Dogwood Road and Willoughby Road in Heber. An airship was requested to transport subjects with injuries.

6:04 p.m.: A resident of Vista Verde Drive near Holtville called deputies to report that “we are heading towards a black hole,” and that he wants to harm himself because he is “affecting the universe accidentally.” The caller added that he is threatening people and needs to go to jail.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

3:31 a.m.: A male subject was detained at the Highway 86 Border Patrol checkpoint after agents found 1.89 pounds of methamphetamine concealed in his car seat.

5:43 a.m.: An anonymous caller reported a possible drug lab on Shore Life Avenue in Salton City.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

3:48 p.m.: A resident of Rio Vista Road in Seeley reported that somebody had posted a Craigslist ad under his name requesting sexual services.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5

1:22 p.m.: Deputies received a report that a male subject had crashed into a truck and was currently choking a female subject near the Ben Hulse Highway in Palo Verde.

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

7:08 a.m.: A resident of Low Road in Niland called deputies to report that he had shot at a pit bull dog that was trying to attack his cats.

7:21 p.m.: A concerned citizen reported that a male subject was exposing himself to children in the area of Beach Club Drive and Annapolis Road in Salton City.