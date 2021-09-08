CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 7.

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

2:13 a.m.: An officer patrolling the 200 block of North Imperial Avenue discovered a door at Mayo’s Candy Shop standing open and upon further investigation found that the business had been burglarized. The owner of the business told police that he wasn’t sure what had been stolen and would need to check his video surveillance footage. The business owner later called police to inform them that he’d tracked a camera stolen from the store to the 100 block of Second Street and had located the suspect seen in surveillance footage burglarizing the store. Officers made contact with the man, later identified as Alberto Carlos Marquez, and discovered that he did indeed appear to be the man seen in the video. Marquez was arrested for burglary and taken to Imperial County jail.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

8:30 p.m.: Police were dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of Rosas Street after an unknown subject threw a rock through the kitchen window. The damages to the window were estimated at $600.

8:56 p.m.: Police were dispatched to an alley on the 100 block of McKinley Street for reports of a fire. Police arrived to find a mattress and a pile of pallets burning in the alley. A nearby resident said that he’d seen a Hispanic male wearing all black with a “distended belly,” set the fire before fleeing south down the alley.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5

2:25 a.m.: An officer patrolling the 800 block of Andrade Avenue spotted a man standing on the sidewalk drinking beer from an open bottle. As the officer made a U-turn, the individual put the can on the sidewalk and walked away. The officer told the man to stop, and he turned around in an aggressive manner and assumed a fighting stance. The officer drew his taser and ordered the man to the ground and he complied. The officer placed him under arrest for public intoxication, and he was later released on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

9:31 p.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a white Toyota Camry for failing to turn their lights on after dark when pulling out of the Five Brother’s Fuel Stop on West Cole Road. The driver was arrested after he admitted to driving without a license and having methamphetamine in the vehicle. A search turned up more than 15 grams of methamphetamine under the driver’s seat. He was cited and later released on a promise to appear in court.