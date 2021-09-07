EL CENTRO — Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center is holding an open mic talent search on Friday, Sept. 10, in preparation for the Imperial Valley PRIDE Festival on Oct. 9.

Top contestants from Friday’s event will be invited to perform on stage at the sixth annual Imperial Valley PRIDE Festival at Robert W. Rosas Memorial Field, 830 S. 4th St., El Centro, on Oct. 9.

The talent search event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Imperial Valley Colectivo, 302 N. 8th St., El Centro.

This year the competition is open to all — drag performers, musicians, dancers, rappers, comedians, magicians and the like — sorry no bands, according to an LGBT Resource Center press release. Contestants will be judged by “local celebrities,” drag queens Venema Von Douche and Rosalinda, singer Christian Garcia, and musician Luna de la Morte. There will also be a people’s choice award.

Applications for vendors (food, art, information, etc.) and sponsorship opportunities for sixth annual I.V. Pride Festival are still available. For more information, contact pride@ivlgbtcenter.com or call 760-592-4066.