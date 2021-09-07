PALO VERDE — The bodies of the two occupants of a vehicle that was washed away at Milpitas Wash on Highway 78 during the Aug. 31 storm were separately recovered by search-and-rescue teams.

The second of the two bodies was located about two and a half miles east of the highway in Milpitas Wash on Monday, Sept. 6, the county Sheriff’s Office reported.

The coroner’s division was expected to use DNA technology to help identify the body on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and notify next of kin, Chief Deputy Robert Benavidez said.

No further information about the body found on Monday, or the first body to be recovered, was immediately available from Benavidez or the coroner’s division.

The recovery of both bodies resulted from a multi-agency search-and-rescue effort that got underway the night of Aug. 31 after the storm had subsided, Benavidez previously stated. The vehicle that the unidentified pair were traveling in was reported to have been washed away by fast-moving stormwaters about 3 p.m. that day.

Agencies involved included the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, U.S. Border Patrol and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

The National Weather Service reported that the recent storm had dropped about six inches of rain in the area of Highway 78 and the Colorado River in far northeastern Imperial County near the Arizona border.