IMPERIAL — Imperial (1-1 overall) hosts Cibola of Yuma on Friday, Sept. 3, at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial.

The Tigers, after coming out strong in their season-opener, lost a heartbreaker to West Hills in Santee on Aug. 27. West Hills rallied for 21 second-half points and beat Imperial, 21-7, in the nonleague matchup.

John Moreno and Vic Carrillo of Valley Sports Network will announce the game.