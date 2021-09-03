The Carolina Panthers announced late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 2, that they have claimed fourth-year running back and former Imperial High School star Royce Freeman off waivers from the Denver Broncos.

Imperial High running back Royce Freeman speaks after receiving the CIF-San Diego Section career rushing record award during a ceremony in Imperial on Oct. 23, 2013. | STEVEN ESPERANZA PHOTO/USED BY PERMISSION OF VSN

Freeman was released on Wednesday, Sept. 1, from the Broncos’ roster to make room for another running back addition in ex-Ravens RB Nate McCrary. To make room for Freeman on the roster, the Panthers waived running back Trenton Cannon.

At Oregon, Freeman rushed for 5,621 yards and 60 touchdowns through his four years as a Duck. He also broke the Pac-12 record for career rushing touchdowns (60). As a freshman, Freeman earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors and played in the 2014 College Football Playoff National Championship, in which the Ducks were defeated by Ohio State.

While being recruited out of high school, Freeman was considered a five-star recruit by Scout.com and was listed as the eighth-ranked running back in the nation in the 2014 class.

While at Imperial, Freeman played both football and basketball. As a running back for the Tigers, Freeman rushed for 7,606 yards and 111 touchdowns, and also set CIF-San Diego Section records for career rushing yards (7,606), career rushing touchdowns (111), and career points scored (724).

Freeman added to a strong running back core with the Panthers, joining Christian McCaffrey and Chuba Hubbard in the backfield.

(This story first appeared on Valley Sports Network‘s website. Used by permission.)