CALEXICO — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when Camarena Memorial Library joins the American Library Association and libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Lizeth Legaspi, director of the Camarena Memorial Library in Calexico

There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and ESL and citizenship classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At Camarena Memorial Library, you’ll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities for the whole family.

We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as story times, craft activities, family nights, reading programs such as “1K Books before Kindergarten,” “500 Books before Junior High,” teen time programs, author visits and more.



Camarena Memorial Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit https://calexicolibrary.org/librarycard



This year, Marley Dias, founder of #1000BlackGirlBooks, author and executive producer, is taking on a new role as honorary chair of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In her new role, Dias will promote the value of libraries and encourage everyone to get their very own library card, according to American Library Association information.

During September, the Camarena Memorial Library will host a Library Bingo activity. Users are encouraged to stop by and pick up a copy of the bingo card. The deadline to complete the bingo card is Sept. 30. Those that complete the bingo card activities will participate in a raffle.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.



Lizeth Legaspi is library manager at Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave. The phone number is 760-768-2170. Visit the library online at calexicolibrary.org

LIBRARY IN-PERSON HOURS:

Monday & Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday & Thursdays: 3 to 7 p.m.

Friday (every other week): noon to 5 p.m.