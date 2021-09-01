Extensive damage was done to Imperial Irrigation District power infrastructure in major transmission corridors between Calipatria and Niland after a powerful storm hit Imperial County on Tuesday night, Aug. 31. Over 100 power poles were downed in the service area. | PHOTO COURTESY OF IID

Imperial Irrigation District is responding to extensive damage to major transmission corridors between Calipatria and Niland after a powerful storm hit Imperial County on Tuesday night, Aug. 31.

District crews have been working nonstop to assess and repair the damage to over 100 downed power poles and have requested additional assistance from outside utilities and contract crews to aid in these efforts. While the infrastructure repairs will take a few days, electrical service has been restored to all customers in Imperial County.

This comes just a day after a major storm on Monday night, Aug. 30, knocked down 33 power poles in the community of North Shore in the eastern Coachella Valley. As restoration efforts continue in the North Shore area, 660 customers remain without power. The district continues working to bring back online some of those customers as soon as possible with full restoration expected within three days.

About 80 personnel are working on both restoration efforts, including 12 line construction crews, assisted by Irby Construction, who are all working under extreme weather conditions.

“With back-to-back storms, IID is doing everything it can to get the power back on as quickly and as safely as possible,” IID Energy Manager Marilyn Del Bosque Gilbert said in a press release. “With extensive damage affecting both the Coachella and Imperial Valleys, coordination is key. We’re working closely with both Riverside County and Imperial County to address specific needs for each area and we thank them for their support. We also appreciate our customers’ patience as crews work around the clock to turn the lights back on for everyone.”

For the affected North Shore-area customers, the Yacht Club is also open to residents as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the duration of the outage. Ice and bottled water are available at that location during the same hours.

To ensure everyone’s safety, customers are reminded to stay clear of downed power lines and urged to use caution when approaching utility crews that are clearing power lines or making repairs.