The Imperial Irrigation District declared a local emergency on Tuesday, Aug. 31, after storms in the North Shore area of the Salton Sea in the Coachella Valley service area that knocked out power for residents there a day earlier.

Power lines in eastern Coachella Valley are snapped like toothpicks during wind events in February and March that damaged Imperial Irrigation District Energy infrastructure in the North Shore area. The IID Board of Directors declared a local emergency during a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 31, when a similar situation occurred in the same area from a storm. | COURTESY PHOTO

Thirty-three poles were destroyed by high winds in a concentrated area near North Shore on Monday, Aug. 30, IID General Manager Henry Martinez said during a special meeting the district quickly convened Tuesday. The poles were sheared at the base, and some were damaged up to 10 feet in the air, too. Some fell into the street, impeding movement in the area.

The district is in the process of moving those poles and conductors, with Imperial Valley and Coachella Valley crews working on the project, along with contractor crews.

The district anticipates more than 600 customers will be without power for four days from Tuesday’s emergency meeting, Martinez said. The district has set up a cooling center at the North Shore Yacht Club, which opened Tuesday afternoon. The district has also provided ice, water, and flashlights to affected customers.

Catholic Charities was to begin food distribution at the North Shore Yacht Club and Coachella Valley Water District has offered the use of generators for some in the area.

The move was not without criticism as residents in the area asked for hotel vouchers and food cards to cover costs.

“It is currently 100-something degrees. It is hot in our homes,” North Shore resident Maria Montes said when she phoned in to the special meeting. “Our food is currently going bad in our fridge. And there’s no clear estimate from IID when our electricity is going to come back up. Electricity is vital right now. … I just want IID to be straight and clear with our community about what we can do to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Dee Gonzalez, a resident of Indio speaking on behalf of family members who live in North Shore, said the “sheer disrespect of our community and our members” is unacceptable. The district doesn’t appear to care for those with health issues who need electricity right now, she said.

“Let’s take care of who needs to be taken care of and stop playing politics,” she said over the phone.

The IID board voted 4-0 to declare an emergency, with Director Javier Gonzalez absent from the meeting.

The outage comes after a February 2021 outage that also left many in the North Shore area without power. The board declared a local emergency then as well, and it preempted the creation of the Coachella Valley Energy Commission, which is set to look at the future of providing energy in the Coachella Valley once an agreement with IID ends in about a decade.