IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 24 through Aug. 30.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 24
7:40 a.m.: Deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol on Highway 86 at Norm Niver Road outside of Salton City after a vehicle ran into a telephone pole.
11:52 a.m.: Deputies responded to a medical emergency on East Main Street in Heber after a subject sustained injuries after falling from a roof.
2:37 p.m.: The Imperial County jail received a phone call on its business line and a subject could be heard on the phone yelling, “stand back, please dude, don’t,” followed by a total of five gunshots before the line disconnected.
8:49 p.m.: A woman fishing in the area of Nance Road and Brewer Road outside Imperial reported being followed by a male subject in a four-door Buick. The woman advised deputies that she had an airsoft pistol and would shoot the man if he approached.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25
6:30 p.m.: A resident of Highway 98 near Calexico called 911 to report that a UPS driver had been yelling profanities at his dog. When asked to disconnect the phone and call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency line, the caller became irate and began yelling profanities.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26
10:50 p.m.: A resident of Harmony Way in Heber reported receiving a suspicious package in the mail that contained a crystal-like substance. The caller told deputies that they believe the package may contain drugs.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27
10:41 a.m.: Deputies responded to a possible structure fire near the intersection of Black Sea Drive and Dione Drive in Salton City.
7:03 p.m.: A Salton City resident reported that two males driving an older model white Chevrolet pickup broke into her home and stole her water heater.
10:21 p.m.: A motorist driving near the intersection of La Brucherie Avenue and McCabe Road outside of El Centro reported that a male subject in a black shirt, brown shorts with no shoes was trying to throw himself into the path of oncoming vehicles.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28
7:18 a.m.: Deputies requested a dive team to remove a vehicle that was fully submerged in the Highline Canal at Montgomery Road.
MONDAY, AUGUST 30
2:54 a.m.: Deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol at the scene of a two-vehicle rollover accident on Highway 86 near Imperial.
9:22 p.m.: A resident of the Niland area called 911 to report that something exploded behind her residence.