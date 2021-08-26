CALEXICO — Calexico Educational Foundation, together with local community support, has awarded $45,300 in scholarships to Calexico graduates for fall 2021, according to a foundation press release.

All awardees will be continuing their education at a college or university. Together, 59 students were awarded between $500 and $1,000 scholarships.

Additionally, the Mexican consulate, through the Instituto de los Mexicanos en el Exterior, awarded $12,000 in matching funds to be awarded to the local scholars. The Mexican consulate and the Calexico Educational Foundation have partnered for many years to support and encourage our local students to continue their education at a higher level.

“Our community is proud of our Calexico scholars, and the scholarship program is funded by local people and organizations who know that the community as a whole benefits when our youth become educated,” according to a foundation press release.

Other partners include the Calexico Rotary Club, and family funds organized in memory of Calexicans Gil Perez, Lt. Col. Carl A. Vindiola, Moiselle Vierhus and Frances Anderson, Harry Orfanos, Frank and Virginia Moreno, Elsie Corda Claverie, Coach Jesus Rojas, Coach Elmer Belcher, and Arlette Zazueta.

Also, funds are maintained by locals such as Yair Colonel, the Wendz Family, Nancy Castillo, Michael and Susan Castillo, John Moreno, Emily Palacio Orfanos, and the Medina Family.

Students awarded scholarships will be attending schools in the University of California system, including San Diego, Berkeley, Irvine, Davis, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara. California State University system students represented are Northridge, San Marcos, San Diego, State Polytechnic University at Pomona and Fullerton, and University of Arizona. Private universities include Harvard, University of Southern California, Columbia, University of St. Augustine, Emerson College and National University. Community colleges represented are Imperial Valley College and San Diego Mesa College. \

For information on how you can support through our scholarship fund, contact Hortencia Armendariz at 760-768-3905.