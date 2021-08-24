IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center has partnered with California’s Office of Emergency Services and PPE Unite, a partnership between local, state and private entities, to distribute no-cost personal protective equipment to Imperial County businesses.

SBDC’s PPE distribution will include N95 masks, three-ply masks and hand sanitizer.

The main distribution center is located inside the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds at buildings on the south end. Pick up hours are from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Thursdays, starting Aug. 24.

To schedule a pickup online, visit: https://www.ppeunite.org/bookings-checkout/imperial-ppe-pickup/book

IVSBDC partnered locally to facilitate distribution with the cities of Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, and Holtville, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley, El Centro Chamber of Commerce, Holtville Chamber of Commerce and Canal 66. Additional inventory is available at our partner locations. Call your local city hall or chamber of commerce for more information on inventory and pick-up hours.

For more information on this program or other business resources, please contact Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center at 760-312-9800. For more COVID-19 resources, visit: http://www.ivedc.com/covid-19/

For more information, contact Jaysel Mendoza, SBDC director, at jaysel@imperialalliance.org