EL CENTRO – It’s not very often that Week 1 presents compelling matchups. Usually coaches schedule a lesser opponent to open up a season. They do this to establish early continuity amongst the new players and to raise the morale of the team following a long and exhausting training camp.

Well don’t tell that to Central head coach David “Rookie” Peña, who is hitting the ground running with the Spartans opening up their 2021 season at Cal Jones Field when they welcome the Mt. Carmel Sundevils.

The Spartans and the Sundevils share recent history with one another: they faced in the first round of the CIF-SDS playoffs in 2019, a narrow 46-38 victory for the hometown Spartans. The mentality going into this game for the Sundevils focused solely on one premise: run it back.

