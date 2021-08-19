COACHELLA — The Calexico High School volleyball team is off to a quick start, going 2-0 in its first week of action.

The Bulldogs opened their 2021 season with a road win in Blythe, defeating Palo Verde Valley High in three sets on Thursday, Aug. 12. The nonleague contest saw the Bulldogs cruise to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-13 victory.

For Calexico, it was senior Yadi Zavala leading the way with 10 kills, followed by senior Liah Valdez with nine kills. Senior setter Andrea Lopez had 23 assists and senior Shanelle Gascon scored 21 points off her serve and had three aces.

The Bulldogs took to the road again on Tuesday, Aug. 17, traveling to face Coachella Valley High school and coming away with another easy victory, winning in straight sets, 25-13, 25-10 and 25-11.

Once again it was Zavala leading the way at the net with 11 kills. Gascon had four aces with her serve and Mia Ramirez had 16 assists.

Calexico will be back on the court, traveling to El Centro to take on Central Union High at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. The Bulldogs first home match of the season comes at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24, when they host Palo Verde Valley.