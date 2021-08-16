Delta cases in Imperial County doubled in one week, from 22 total cases last week to 46 cases, according to the Imperial County Public Health Department’s most recent variant report released on Monday, Aug. 16.

The reporting is delayed by a few weeks, so the results released Monday are from past positive COVID samples sequenced by a public health lab outside Imperial County.

Imperial County Public Health Department’s case rates and active COVID cases are not updated until Tuesday morning, Aug. 17.