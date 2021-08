Join Valley Sports Network LIVE tonight at 5 p.m. as the Scripps Ranch Falcons take on the Brawley Wildcats and at 7 p.m. as the El Capitan Vaqueros take on the Imperial Tigers in the 2021 SDFNL Kickoff Classic.

For longtime fans of Bulldog Radio, tonight is the livestreaming video debut of John Moreno and Vic Carrillo.