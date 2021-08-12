On Tuesday, Aug.10, at its regular meeting, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution naming the Niland Public Safety Facility as the “Jesse King Memorial Center” in honor of the late Jesse Carl King.

King was a longtime resident of Niland and well known for serving as a volunteer for the Niland Fire Department for nearly four decades. In 1958, he would accept the non-salaried position as the Niland Fire Chief while still working at the Southern Pacific Pipelines Inc. He would lead the brave Niland Fire Department that was comprised entirely of volunteers, according to a county press release.

“The county of Imperial is proud to honor a man who gave so much to the community of Niland,” stated Chairman of the Board Michael Kelley. “May the Jesse King Memorial Center be a beacon of hope and shelter for the community of Niland.”

The Jesse King Memorial Center was completed earlier this year and replaced the outdated facilities that previously serviced the Niland area. Also included in the facility is a Cooling Center, a resource to provide relief from the high summer temperatures for the community. The California Department of Housing and Community Development funded the construction of the center through the Community Development Block Grant program.

The Jesse King Memorial Center is located at 8071 Luxor Ave. in Niland.