Calexico High School junior quarterback David Esquer throws a pass during practice on Aug. 3. Esquer and the Bulldogs will take part in a football carnival at Southwest High in El Centro beginning at 6 pm on Friday, Aug. 13. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School football team will get a brief glimpse of what the 2021 season has in store when it takes part in a round-robin of scrimmages at Southwest High in El Centro on Friday, Aug. 13.

The football carnival features the Bulldogs opening with a 6 p.m. scrimmage against Southwest High, followed by a 6:50 p.m. scrimmage against four-time defending Imperial Valley League champion Central Union High, and finally a 7:40 p.m. scrimmage against Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe.

Each scrimmage will feature each team on offense for 15 minutes regardless of the results of the plays. A 10-minute break will be given between scrimmages.

“This gives a lot of the younger guys the opportunity to get in there and get some live action,” said Fernando Solano, Calexico High’s second-year head coach. “We are taking this as just another tool for us to get better every day.”

The Bulldogs will see one of their scrimmage opponents a week later when they open the season with a nonleague matchup against Palo Verde at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20, at Ward Field on the Calexico High campus. They will follow that with another home contest at 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, hosting Castle Park High of Chula Vista in a nonleague game.

Fans are welcome to attend the football carnival at Southwest High on Friday, Aug. 13. Admission is $5 and no food or drinks will be allowed in.