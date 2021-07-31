IMPERIAL — A cannabis dispensary delivery driver reported being robbed at gunpoint in the Savannah Ranch subdivision in the western section of the city on Thursday night, July 29, according to an Imperial Police Department press release.

It appears that a shot was fired at the driver, who was reportedly working for Supreme Greens Collective out of Calexico, according to radio scanner traffic from the night of the incident.

“When officers arrived on scene, it was determined that there were no injuries to the victim. Detectives canvased the neighborhood for additional information and video surveillance of the incident,” according to the release issued by Imperial police Capt. Max Sheffield on Friday afternoon, July 30.

Few details were included by Imperial police in its press release other than to state that the incident was reported around 9:07 p.m.

The Supreme Greens Collective driver was apparently fired upon as he sped away from the scene of the robbery, which was reported in the 2600 block of Jade Tree Street, one of the north-south streets north of Brewer Road, the only entrance into the subdivision, according to posts on the Imperial Valley Scanner Facebook page. Imperial police and Imperial County sheriff’s deputies reportedly met with the victim at an undisclosed yet safe location to interview him, according to the page.

A bulletin put out by Imperial police shortly after the robbery on Thursday night stated that officers in neighboring cities were being advised that the suspect used a silver pistol and no vehicle description was available, according to an entry from the El Centro Police Department call logs.

No armed robbery arrests were reported in the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office arrest or release logs as of Saturday morning, July 31.

Someone representing Supreme Green Collective posted the Imperial Valley Scanner page on Friday afternoon:

“This was an unfortunate but isolated event, Supreme Greens has been serving several loyal customers in the Imperial Valley for almost 2 years, without any issues. Our Customers and our employees safety is our number one priority. We trust the professionals at Imperial PD to handle the investigation, and we are sure the ones responsible will pay for there (sic) actions.”

A message to a Supreme Greens proprietor was not immediately returned on Saturday.

Imperial police continue to investigate the case and asked anyone with information to call 760-355-1158.