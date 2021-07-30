MEXICALI — Murder suspect and escaped inmate Athan Emmanuel Estrada was reportedly taken into custody about 1:30 a.m. Friday, July 30 in Mexicali by law enforcement personnel from Mexico and the United States, Spanish-language media Radio Patrulla reported.

Estrada, 21, of El Centro, is a suspect in the homicide of Pablo Dominguez, 27, also of El Centro, who was shot on June 7 at the Crown Motel in El Centro, the El Centro Police Department previously reported.

Estrada was accidently released from the Imperial County jail on July 23 by the Sheriff’s Office after he had assumed the identity of another inmate, the agency previously reported. He was originally booked into custody on a domestic violence offense but was booked for suspicion of murder shortly after.

Estrada was reportedly apprehended by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and personnel from the Mexicali public safety special operations at a residence at 830 Cesuras Ave. in the Jazmines colonia, Radio Patrulla reported. He reportedly had attempted to evade apprehension at the time of his arrest.

The story is still developing.