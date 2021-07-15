MANA de Imperial Valley recently awarded 20,500 in scholarships to 33 local high school and community college students in Imperial County in amounts ranging from $500 to $1,000, according to a press release.

Calexico High School recipients were Allen Arreola, Alejandro Rosales Mendez, Magaly Ramirez, and Alexander Mosqueda.

Holtville High School recipients were Inez Rosales and Alonzo Valenzuela.

Imperial High School recipients were Felipe Gutierrez and Gloria Kim.

Central Union High School District recipients were Anaid Perez, Sebastian Avila, Ali Hussain, Vanessa Vasquez, and Brianna Barrett, all of Central High, and Yaritza Quezada, Dominque Molina, Paulina German, Hyun-Soo Choi, Dayanna Cuevas, Ana Paula Munoz, Jazlyn S. Peraza, Paola Soto Ley, and Angela Manzo, all of Southwest High.

Imperial Valley College recipients were Carly Nava and Allie Fonseca.

On Saturday, June 19, students had an opportunity to meet MANA board members, pick up their scholarships and receive recognition certificates from MANA de Imperial Valley; Congressman Juan Vargas, D- Chula Vista; state Sen. Ben Hueso, D-Chula Vista, and Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, at Jalisco’s Grill in El Centro.

MANA de Imperial Valley is a nonprofit focused on empowering Latinas through leadership development, community service and advocacy. Since 2007, MANA has awarded close to $200,000 in academic scholarships.

“MANA has and will continue to invest its efforts to recognizing exceptional students in Imperial County and support them to further their education,” Rosyo Ramirez, MANA de Imperial Valley president, stated in a press release.

“MANA is able to offer local scholarships thanks to the generosity of our members, sponsors and community partners. Although the local chapter was unable to hold the annual Scholarship Gala last October, we were still able to continue our scholarship program,” Martha Cardenas-Singh, MANA scholarship co-coordinator stated. “We are especially grateful to The Gas Co. for their donation of a $10,000 which allowed MANA to expand the scholarship program to deserving students.”

This year MANA offered a college scholarship for high school graduates, an EOP Transfer Scholarship for Imperial Valley College students and the Elsa Downs Nursing Scholarship. Applicants were required to submit completed applications, a resume, essays and demonstrate community involvement.

MANA, a National Latina Organization, was founded in 1974 as the Mexican-American Women’s National Association. MANA’s original intent was to provide a voice for Mexican-American women at the national, state and local levels. The organization has now expanded into a diverse group of Latinas who continue to develop their abilities in political, social, and professional fields.