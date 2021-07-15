CALEXICO — Some of Calexico’s youths may find themselves high and dry this summer and without access to Calexico High School’s pool unless qualified individuals can be hired to serve as a pool manager and a cashier.

The search to fill the two separate positions has been ongoing since June 17 and has yet to attract any qualified candidates, Calexico Unified School District board President Ciro Calderon said.

The unfilled positions have Calderon concerned enough that he has repeatedly posted the job announcements on his social media account in an attempt to drum up interest.

The school district has received three applications from individuals looking to work as lifeguards, but not one application for the pool manager or cashier positions.

“I don’t understand it honestly,” Calderon said about the apparent lack of interest in the temporary positions. “It hasn’t been for lack of effort.”

The longer it may take to fill the positions could translate into a shortened period for the community to access the Margarita de Necochea Bulldog Aquatic Center, as the high school’s pool is formally known.

The community’s access to the pool is prohibited while school is in session, Calderon said. With the high school’s summer session to wrap up on July 22 and the start of the fall semester on Aug. 23, it doesn’t leave much time for community members to access the pool if its opening is delayed because of a lack of qualified personnel, he said.

The pool is jointly operated by the school district and the city, with the district responsible for the hiring and the city responsible for the pool’s oversight once its operational. It cannot operate without a pool manager that has all the required qualifications, Calderon said on Tuesday, July 13.

“The whole district office and the board is really anxious about this because we want the pool open for the summer at least for four weeks,” Calderon said.

The pool has typically been open to the community for about six weeks each summer. That time frame may be shortened on account of the currently unfilled positions, he said.

The pool manager position is part-time and temporary and pays $14 an hour. The job’s advertisement on the Edjoin.org website stated the position’s schedule has yet to be determined.

The position’s job responsibilities include all duties related to the pool’s management, ensuring the safety of all swimmers and staff, promoting special events and the completion of all records required to carry out a successful and safe operation of the swimming pool in its entirety.

A qualified pool manager applicant must possess a high school diploma or equivalent, two years of college supplemented by specialized training in recreation, physical education or a related field and three years of increasingly responsible experience in a comprehensive aquatics program with one year of program supervision, the job listing stated.

Additionally, a qualified candidate will possess, or be able to obtain, the following American Red Cross certificates: standard first aid, advanced lifesaving, water safety instructor, and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation for the professional rescuer/automated external defibrillator.

The pool cashier position also pays $14 an hour and lists its responsibilities as selling admission tickets, performing miscellaneous clerical duties and related work as required. Training or experience in cashiering methods and procedures is also desirable.

To find out more about the positions, interested parties can go to the Edjoin.org website and type “Calexico” into the search field. Further inquiries can be directed to CUSD employee Melissa Navarro at

760-768-3888 extension 3141.