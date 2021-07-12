SACRAMENTO — Housing projects in Calexico and Heber are among the latest to be awarded Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant program funding through the state Department of Housing and Community Development, according to the office of Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella.

Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella | COURTESY PHOTO

The Calexico Remington project will receive $4.35 million and the Heber Del Sol Family Apartments, $4,9 million, according to the Garcia’s office. The Farmworker Housing Grant program provides grants or deferred-payment loans for the construction and rehabilitation of housing for agricultural workers and their families, the release states.

“Access to affordable housing remains a top priority for our region. After actively pursuing state funds to support local affordable housing projects, we are glad to see that our district is getting the attention and, importantly, the investments we deserve,” Garcia said in the release.

“Over the years and in collaboration with local partners, we have been able to make our region more competitive, and Imperial Valley has achieved success leveraging funding from various state housing programs. This additional $9 million will help improve the lives of local families and add to our overall back-to-back regional affordable housing achievements,” he continued.

Garcia’s office stated more than $11 million in Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant program funding went toward three local projects in 2019.