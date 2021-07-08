Imperial Irrigation District will be issuing a Conserve Alert starting Friday, July 9, through Monday, July 12 as the National Weather Service has forecasted high temperatures in the IID service area during this period.

In issuing an Excessive Heat Warning, the weather service calls for expected afternoon temperatures to reach between 106 to 121 degrees.

While IID carefully plans for summer conditions ahead of time, and, typically the power grid has ample reserves to satisfy demand around the clock, IID encourages its customers to voluntarily take action to conserve energy during these intense periods of high heat as conservation helps take stress off the local grid and can help avoid power outages.

“By issuing our Conserve Alerts, we ask our customers to do what they can to help the local electric grid,” explained Marilyn Del Bosque Gilbert, IID Energy manager, “and we are so very appreciative of everyone who has helped to conserve.” Energy conservation “helps take stress off infrastructure and helps maintain reliable energy delivery,” she added. Conservation can also help customers lower their monthly electric bills.

IID encourages its customers to remain cool this summer and conserve energy by following some of these tips:

Avoid using major appliances (washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc.) between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home.

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

Use floor or ceiling fans to cool off for less; however, be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces.

Block the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs.

The district encourages customers to follow IID on social media, add their email addresses through the online bill payment system or the IID Connect mobile app and visit www.iid.com/ConserveAlert for information. Customers may also contact IID’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-303-7756 to register their emails.