CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from June 29 through July 5.

TUESDAY, JUNE 29

2:08 a.m.: An officer responded to the Central Auto car dealership on Imperial Avenue for a report of two males possibly stealing copper wiring from an air-conditioning unit in the rear of the business. Police found the two male subjects, but they claimed to be charging their phones at the location and the A/C unit did not show signs of tampering or theft. A personal search uncovered a used syringe and a fentanyl pill on one of the individuals and he was taken to the Calexico Police Department for further questioning before later being released.

4:49 a.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop on the 100 block of Cole Road after spotting a black Mercedes with illegally tinted brake lights. A radio check also revealed that the vehicle’s registration was expired. The driver consented to a vehicle search and police found a black backpack containing a gun safe. Inside the safe was a used pipe and a bag full of a crystalline substance later confirmed to be methamphetamine along with a bottle of unknown pills. The man claimed that the gun safe belonged to a friend. He was cited for possession of a controlled substance and his vehicle was towed.

12 p.m.: Construction workers working at a site near the corner of Highway 98 and David Navarro Avenue called police after they found a box of 50 rounds of 9mm ammunition on top of a green electrical box.

8:54 p.m.: A police officer on patrol on the 100 block of Paulin Avenue arrested a man after witnessing him inject himself with a substance later confirmed to be heroin. The man was cited and released due to Imperial County jail not accepting nonviolent offenders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30

7:51 p.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Second Street and Blair Avenue in regards to a 30-year-old male subject in a blue shirt standing in the middle of the street and not moving. Officers located the man standing in the middle of the street and staring at the ground on the 200 block of Blair. As police approached, the subject walked to the curb, but refused to speak or answer any questions and refused to follow officer’s commands to put his hands behind his back. An officer grabbed the man by the wrists at which point he tensed his body and began to actively resist arrest. Three officers were unable to subdue him and a taser was deployed against him. Officers were able to get the individual on the ground and in handcuffs. He was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center for medical and mental evaluation, but he continued to remain silent and was later taken to Imperial County jail for housing. One officer received minor to moderate injuries to his hands during the altercation. The man was arrested on counts of resisting arrest and resisting an executive officer.

THURSDAY, JULY 1

12:42 a.m.: A man was arrested for driving under the influence and for driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or greater after police conducted a traffic stop on Highway 111 at Jasper Road.

MONDAY, JULY 5

2:44 p.m.: Police responded to the Family Dollar store located on East Second Street for reports of a suspicious person reportedly taking items out of their packaging and concealing them on his person. The store manager told police that she saw the suspect take underwear and socks out of their packaging and replace his clothes with the new items. Police found the subject in the store with several items stuffed into his shorts. He was cited for shoplifting and released.