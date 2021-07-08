CALEXICO — Senior catcher Ruben Sandoval was the only member of the Calexico High School baseball team to receive All-Imperial Valley League recognition from league coaches recently when he was named to the All-IVL Second Team.

The Bulldogs finished the 2021 season in sixth place in the eight-team IVL with a record of 5-12 overall, 4-10 in league play.

League champion Southwest High of El Centro dominated the voting with catcher Jose Perez named the Player of the Year, while Eagles’ teammate Derek Silva was named Pitcher of the Year. Southwest coach Matt Redden was awarded Coach of the Year.

The First-Team All-IVL infield was made up of Southwest’s Carlos Tafoya and Ezequiel Barraza, Central’s Angel Ortiz, Brawley’s Israel Espinoza and Holtville’s Norbert Irungaray. The First-Team outfield featured Holtville’s Donovan Johnston, Brawley’s Tennessee Carranza, Central’s Skylar Cook and Palo Verde’s Xavier Bejarano.

All-IVL First-Team pitchers, along with Silva, were Imperial’s Angel Barron and Holtville’s Raul Sierra. Along with Perez, the other First-Team catcher was Imperial’s Ryan Bonillas, with the First-Team utility player award given to Brawley’s Rey Montiel.

Second-Team All-IVL infielders were Holtville’s Erik Garcia and Rafa Espinoza, Brawley’s Eli Salgado, Imperial’s Garrett Brown and Central’s Brian Martin. Second-Team outfielders were Southwest’s Jesse Arreola, Central’s Elijiah Perez, Holtville’s Bryce Buscaglia and Palo Verde’s Ty Phipps.

Second-Team pitchers were Holtville’s J.R. Garewal, Brawley’s Fernando Noriega and Southwest’s Danny Ramirez. Brawley’s Jeremiah De La Trinidad was Second-Team catcher along with Calexico’s Sandoval, with the Second-Team utility player being Calipatria’s Tyler Sadberry.