IMPERIAL COUNTY — The arrest of a local correctional officer for alleged possession of narcotics for sale by the county Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 2, was described as the first of more arrests to come.

Hector Perez Jr., 30, of Calexico, a state prison correctional officer, was arrested on drug-related offenses on July 2. | IMPERIAL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PHOTO

Hector Perez Jr. of Calexico was taken into custody after a joint investigation by the FBI and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, July 6.

“This investigation is ongoing and future arrests are expected for other accomplices involved in the conspiracy of sales of narcotics,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.

A search warrant that was served following Perez’s arrest by the Sheriff’s Office at his Calexico home reportedly revealed further evidence, ICSO reported.

Perez, 30, was released from custody a day after his arrest, ICSO jail release records stated. His bail had been set at $200,000, the agency reported.

He was booked into jail for suspicion of violating one misdemeanor and four felony offenses. The alleged felonies included possession of a controlled substance for sale, selling a controlled substance to an inmate, possession of a controlled substance in prison and transporting narcotics.

The misdemeanor offense was listed as intent to deliver a cell phone/device to an inmate, the ICSO jail release records stated.

A Calipatria State Prison spokesperson said that Perez was not employed at that facility. Centinela State Prison did not respond to an inquiry asking whether Perez was employed there.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that it had filed its criminal case against Perez on the morning of Wednesday, July 7.

The agency declined to provide additional details about the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.