Trees were left charred, and a few fiery embers could be seen glowing on them as a brushfire located off Rutherford Road near Wiest Lake and the Alamo River north of Brawley was considered 60 to 70 percent contained around 8 p.m. Monday, July 5. | ALFREDO ESTRADA PHOTO

BRAWLEY — A brush fire that torched about 150 acres some five miles north of Brawley was around 60 to 70 percent contained on Monday evening, July 5, although firefighters were still dealing with flareups and hotspots into the night.

The third-alarm blaze was thought to have started near Rutherford Road not far from Wiest Lake and the Alamo River, but moved into the river bottom and burned its way through U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service land, Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada said from the scene around 8 p.m. Monday.

A lot of the brush and salt cedars and been blackened, but there were a number of hotspots keeping fire officials from declaring the blaze mostly contained, he said, adding the fire was reported at 5:09 p.m.

Some 35 fire personnel from Imperial County, Westmorland, Brawley, Calipatria, Holtville, El Centro, and Calexico fire departments were called to assist, Estrada said.

The chief said it’s difficult to say what started the fire, but the cause is under investigation.

In other firefighting matters for the county, although most crews around the region could see and here the illegal fireworks going off around them, Estrada there was only one fire in the last 24 hours that could be attributed to any rockets’ red glare.

He said two palm trees near Cross Road east of Imperial caught fire on Sunday evening, July 4, and it took firefighters little time to extinguish them. Estrada said a homeowner was cited in that incident for his fireworks.

A pair of Holtville firefighters were dousing hotspots in densely vegetated areas off Rutherford Road near Wiest Lake and the Alamo River in a fire that had already burned some 150 acres around 8 p.m. Monday, July 5, fire officials said. | ALFREDO ESTRADA PHOTO

Around the same time, there was a brushfire near Kubler and Weed roads about five miles northwest of Calexico that burned an area of about 500 feet by 500 feet and little more.

Estrada added the local strike team was activated on Sunday and one crew and a water tender was dispatched to the Lava fire in the Shasta-Trinity Forest in Siskiyou County.

VIDEO COURTESY OF ALFREDO ESTRADA