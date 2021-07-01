EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center continues to work on advancing patient care for the region through technology and innovation. ECRMC announces its collaboration with health technology leader Cerner Corp.

Cerner provides integration across hospital inpatient management systems by enhancing clinical, communication and information technology support to clinical staff and patients. It is one of the top two leaders in Electronic Medical Record systems in the United States.

“We are so excited about this relationship because it will enable us to enhance the quality of care that our patients already receive and take our IT support services to a higher level of efficiency,” said Adolphe Edward, chief executive officer of ECRMC in a press release.

He added that “this will ensure the highest standard of care for our patients; our clinicians will have vital information no matter where they are getting care, as well as our patients who will have access to their medical team and records at their fingertips.”

The implementation of the new Electronic Health Record system is scheduled to begin in the next few weeks. The anticipated go-live date is set for fall 2022.

“The idea that we in the Valley can have this finally is an amazing thing,” stated Dr. Mohammed M. Al-Jasim, chief of staff of ECRMC, in the release. “It’s been our dream and now (is) coming true. We thank the board and our CEO for making it happen.”

Andy Fisher, director of Cerner Corp., stated in the press release:

“Cerner is excited to partner alongside El Centro Regional Medical Center in their journey to migrate onto one integrated clinical and financial system. We are honored to have this opportunity to bring world-class technology to a very deserving staff and community. We look forward to the years ahead with ECRMC as they continue to live their mission to promote health and wellness through the delivery of innovative, high-quality patient care.”