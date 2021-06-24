Home
Calexico Recreation Department Sports Coordinator Jamie Chew's drawing courses are always popular and will return as part of the Recreation Department's summer program offerings. | COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO — We are excited to present our 2021 recreation summer program brochures.

You will find a brochure for both of our centers: Recreation Department and the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center.

(Download the 2021 Summer Program Rec Department Brochure)Download
(Download the 2021 Summer Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center Brochure)Download

Our summer programs will run from July 6 through Aug. 12.

We have missed you, and we are looking forward to seeing you walk in our doors… yes, our programs will be in person!

Please read brochure information carefully.

Registrations start on Monday, June 28, at 9 a.m. at the Recreation Department, located at the Calexico Community Center, 707 Dool Ave.

You must come in person to register. Remember, facemasks are required to enter our buildings. Class space is limited, so please register soon.

A special thanks to the Calexico Arts Council is in order for their support sponsoring our programs at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center. 

For more information, please give us a call at 760-768-2176 or email us at recreation@calexico.ca.gov

LEGAL NOTICES: June 24, 2021
