IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from June 8 through June 14.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

2:29 p.m.: Deputies responded to a tree/trash fire near the corner of Picacho Road and San Pasqual School Road in Winterhaven.

10:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to Highway 86, two miles north of the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint for a rollover accident involving a semi-truck with the driver trapped.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

9:53 a.m.: Deputies received a report of a man trying to light vehicles on fire with a lighter on Underwood Road. The caller advised deputies that the man is “crazy and is insulting and yelling at neighbors.”

3:56 p.m.: Several deputies responded to the corner of Diamond Avenue and Marina Road in Salton City after receiving a report that a black vehicle possibly hit a pedestrian before fleeing the scene northbound on Diamond Avenue. The caller advised deputies that there was “blood everywhere.”

6:48 p.m.: Deputies responded to a trespassing complaint on Brandt Road near Brawley after a resident reported a transient bathing and washing clothes in a ditch on their property.

6:58 p.m.: Numerous deputies responded to the Niland/Slab City/Bombay Beach area after a female subject called 911 crying and advised that there had been a stabbing before disconnecting the line.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

12:23 a.m.: A Winterhaven resident reported finding a rattlesnake in front of their residence.

7 p.m.: Deputies responded to Niland after receiving reports that a male subject with no shirt, a thin build and a beard/mustache was trying to break the front window of the post office.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

7:29 a.m.: Deputies responded to a canal near Evan Hewes Highway and Forrester Road after receiving a report that a large dog, possibly a Rottweiler, was stuck in the canal and struggling to swim.

9:21 p.m.: Police responded to a hotel in Winterhaven after a subject went live on social media with a knife to his throat, threatening to commit suicide. The incident was reported by an anonymous party.

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

8:30 a.m.: A subject called deputies to report being attacked by a German shepherd on Gill Road in Heber. The caller said they had to jump into a canal to avoid the dog and hurt their ankle.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

2:25 p.m.: A motorist reported being shot at by an unknown subject in another vehicle while driving southbound on Highway 86.

6:40 p.m.: California Highway Patrol officers contacted deputies about a female subject in a black top with no pants walking in the area of Mueller Road and Schali Road outside of Holtville. The caller reported that the woman was speaking in tongues and spitting at him.