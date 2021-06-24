CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from June 15 through June 23.

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

12:57 a.m.: Police were dispatched to Cricket Wireless on East Second Street in reference to a burglary in progress. First-arriving officers found that the front window of the business had been shattered. Police conducted a search of the area but were unable to locate any suspects or witnesses. A store employee was able to email the police a photo of the suspect who appeared to be a male subject dressed in all black. An employee arrived at the scene a short time later but was unable to tell police what was missing from the store. He valued the shattered window at $1,300.

9:45 p.m.: An officer on patrol in the 2300 block of Andrade Avenue made “consensual contact” with a transient man. The officer let the man go on his way before asking dispatch for a background check that revealed three active warrants. Police found the individual a short distance away and placed him under arrest. A search of his personal belongings also revealed a used glass methamphetamine pipe.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

3:36 p.m.: Christian I. Plancarte was arrested for violating a court order after police found him in the backyard of a residence on Grant Street that is occupied by a party who is protected by a restraining order against him. Plancarte told police that he was at the residence because he needed water.

8:35 p.m.: The driver of a BMW rear ended another vehicle that was parked in the 700 block of Harold Avenue and offered to pay the vehicle’s owner for the damages before fleeing the scene when the police were called.

9:39 p.m.: Police arrested a man after an officer on patrol witnessed him smoking narcotics in a Lincoln Towncar parked in the 100 block of Rockwood Avenue. The officer detained the individual and a background check revealed that he was wanted for a warrant out of Arizona. A search of the man’s vehicle revealed 20 blue pills suspected to be fentanyl. He was was later released pending criminal charges.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

7:46 a.m.: An unknown subject who had apparently been attempting to steal copper piping caused a water leak at a construction site in the 1200 block of C.N. Perry Avenue. The damages were valued at $3,000. Police took a report, but no suspect information was obtained.

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

9:02 p.m.: Police responded to the Our Lady of Guadalupe men’s shelter in the 500 block of Encinas Avenue for reports of a male subject causing a disturbance by yelling and screaming. Police located the subject standing outside the shelter and noted that he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Officers asked the man if he’d consumed any alcohol or illegal narcotics, and he admitted to taking methamphetamine and acid earlier in the day. The man was arrested for being under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken to the Calexico Police Department. He was later released on a promise to appear in court.

MONDAY, JUNE 21

4:51 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 111 and Highway 98 in reference to a female subject walking in the middle of the roadway. Officers found the woman walking in the middle of Highway 111 with her hands in the air. Officers noted that she was displaying symptoms consistent with being under the influence of a controlled substance. The woman was placed under arrest for public intoxication and taken to the Calexico Police Department. She was later released on a promise to appear in court.