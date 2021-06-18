CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from June 7 through June 13.

MONDAY, JUNE 7

4:19 p.m.: A man was arrested in the 800 block of Encanto Drive for being under the influence of alcohol in public.

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

5:15 p.m.: Police were called to conduct a welfare check on a man near the Calexico Chamber of Commerce building on Imperial Avenue. Officers found the man slumped against a power pole not breathing and cold to the touch. The man, who declared dead at the scene, was identified by a driver’s license found in his pocket. Police didn’t find any immediate signs of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy.

10:10 p.m.: Officers patrolling the 300 block of Estrada Boulevard conducted a vehicle check on a white Honda after a radio check revealed that the tags on the vehicle had been issued to a 2008 Scion and not a Honda. Officers contacted two subjects inside the vehicle. The passenger admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle. A search revealed two bindles of methamphetamine along with used heroin syringes. Officers also located a used methamphetamine pipe in the woman’s pocket. She was cited for being in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was released at the scene. The vehicle was towed for storage.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

10:10 p.m.: An officer on patrol attempted to contact a suspicious individual standing near the former Hollie’s Hotel on Imperial Avenue, a known high-crime area. As the officer approached, the man fled into the hotel and the officer followed. The man threw a glass pipe as the officer followed him into the hotel, which is now a transitional housing and senior apartment, and as the officer caught up with the suspect he noticed that he was holding a bag of suspected methamphetamine. The man, identified as Henry Alterado admitted to being a methamphetamine user and was cited for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia before being released at the scene on a promise to appear in court at a future date.

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

5:59 a.m.: Police responded to the 100 block of Cole Road for reports of an assault. Officers contacted the victim who said that he’d been walking on the sidewalk getting some exercise when a man he didn’t know came around the corner of the building and punched him in the face. The victim pointed out the man who had punched him walking on a sidewalk across the street. Police contacted the accused puncher, later identified as Kenithe Lee Avery. Officers asked Avery why he punched the victim, but Avery only rambled incoherently and was unable to provide a statement. Avery was arrested and taken to the Calexico Police Department. He was cited and later released at the front counter due to Imperial County jail not accepting inmates for certain crimes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5:35 p.m: Police responded to a fire at the former Santo Tomas Swap Meet parking lot. Officers arriving at the scene found a 200-foot, white 1990 GMC 600 bus fully engulfed in flames. A registration check revealed that the bus is registered to Rancho Nuevo Harvesting out of Santa Maria. Calexico Fire Department personnel arrived to extinguish the flames and ruled out the possibility that the fire was accidental. Officers searched the area for suspects and vehicles but were not able to locate either.

4:48 a.m.: Police responded to El Vaquero, a clothing store in the 2400 block of Rockwood Avenue, for an alarm activation. Officers found that one of the business’ windows had been shattered. A manager was contacted and was able to provide security footage that showed a man in dark clothing breaking the window and grabbing merchandise from the store before fleeing on foot. The manager told police that he was missing 45 pairs of Wrangler pants, 15 cowboy hats and 12 Red Wing belts, valued at approximately $5,000. Police were unable to locate any suspects in the area.

FRIDAY, JUNE 11

2:44 a.m.: Police were dispatched to a home on the 1200 block of Deleon Avenue for complaints of a loud house party. Officers encountered a large number of juveniles attempting to flee the scene as they arrived and also observed an adult female who was sobbing and arguing with an adult male. Police noted that they immediately noticed that both adults were intoxicated. The two adults began to escalate their argument and turned their aggression toward police officers and refused to obey commands. The two adults were placed under arrest and taken to the Calexico Police Department, where they were later released. The two adults were both cited for public intoxication and resisting arrest.

SUNDAY, JUNE 13

3:42 p.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Focus in the 700 block of Dool Avenue after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and made several abrupt U-turns. Police found that the driver did not have a driver’s license. He was cited for driving without a license and released on a promise to appear in court.

10:35 p.m.: Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Holdridge Street for complaints of loud music. The owner of the home had been warned by police earlier in the evening to keep the music down. When officers returned, the man told them that the live band playing at his residence would be playing until 11 p.m. and wouldn’t stop until then. The homeowner was advised that the city’s noise ordinance bans loud noises after 10 p.m. but he still refused to stop the music. Officers then attempted to cite him for a noise ordinance violation, but he refused to sign the citation, said “F*&k the police,” and attempted to walk to his backyard. Officers grabbed him and placed him under arrest. The man was taken to the Calexico Police Department and cited for resisting arrest before being released.