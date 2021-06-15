CALEXICO — The man shot and killed by a Calexico police officer had apparently just stabbed another individual when the officer arrived and ordered the suspect to drop the knife, according to a department news release.

The suspect, a 65-year-old Hispanic male from Calexico, had the knife tethered to his wrist at the time of the confrontation, police reported. The incident occurred around 6:11 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the bus stop at Third Street and Paulin Avenue.

Neither the officer nor the man who was killed were identified by police in the press release.

“The deceased’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification,” Calexico police reported. The man was rendered aid after the shooting and transported to El Centro Regional Medical Center by Calexico fire’s ambulance. He died at the hospital.

“The officer who shot the subject was placed on administrative leave per Calexico Police Department policy and protocol,” the department stated in the release. “All officers on the scene were wearing and had their department-issued body cameras on.”

Reports from the scene Monday night were that a fight between two men had occurred on an Imperial County Transit bus that could be seen parked at the location of the shooting throughout the duration of the investigation, with emergency lights on its digital signs reading “Emergency” and “Call Police.”

The Calexico Police Department press release made no mention of the fight or the bus specifically.

However, the release indicates that when officers arrived, the stabbing victim was on site bleeding from a laceration. The initial call came in as a “stabbing in progress,” according to the release.

There was no information on the condition of the deceased man’s stabbing victim. No officers involved in the incident were injured, the release states.

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office crime scene investigators were brought in to process evidence and secure the scene at the request of the Calexico Police Department.

“Under Sheriff Fred Miramontes, his investigators, and the special investigations unit arrived, and the scene was turned over to them. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation portion of this incident, and the Calexico Police Department is leading the internal investigation. Further information will be provided as it becomes available,” the Police Department stated.

The story is still developing.