Due to dangerously hot conditions expected this week and a heat advisory declared by the National Weather Service for the Imperial Irrigation District service area, IID will issue a Conserve Alert on Tuesday, June 15, through Friday, June 18.

The district is encouraging its customers to remain cool while voluntarily conserving energy during this time, according to press released issues Monday, June 14.

IID GRAPHIC

“By issuing this alert, we’re asking our customers to do what they can to help the local electric grid,” said Marilyn Del Bosque Gilbert, IID Energy manager. “By conserving energy, we can take stress off energy infrastructure, help maintain reliable energy delivery, avert power outages and help customers lower their monthly electric bill. So, it’s a win-win.”

While the district carefully plans for times when electricity may be in short supply, and typically the power grid has ample reserves to satisfy demand around the clock, due to the harsh weather conditions this week, IID customers are encouraged to voluntarily take action to conserve energy.

The weather service calls for hot conditions all week, with afternoon temperatures expected to climb to between 115 degrees to 120 degrees Tuesday through Friday.

To conserve energy:

Avoid the use of major appliances (washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc.) between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Set thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home.

Turn off all unnecessary lights.

Use floor or ceiling fans to cool off for less; however, be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces.

Block the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees and shrubs.

The district encourages customers to follow IID on social media, add their email addresses through the online bill payment system or the IID Connect mobile app and visit www.iid.com/ConserveAlert for information. Customers may also contact IID’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-303-7756 to register their emails.