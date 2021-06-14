CALEXICO — One person is dead after a shooting involving a Calexico police officer occurred near the southeast corner of Paulin Avenue and Third Street on Monday evening, June 14, according to the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

Reports of the shooting came in around 6:30 p.m., and Calexico police officers and an investigative unit from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office were gathered in the area, which had been cordoned off while police interviewed people into the evening.

The southeast corner of Paulin Avenue and Third Street was the site of a shooting on Monday evening, June 14, where one person has apparently died. Few details were available, but the victim was reportedly taken to a hospital, where they succumbed. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Calexico police officials contacted late Monday said the Sheriff’s Office had take over the investigation and they could not comment on the case.

Although few details were available, Imperial County Chief Deputy Sheriff Robert Benavidez confirmed that the shooting did involve a Calexico police officer and that the individual who died was not a cop.

A press release would be issued sometime Tuesday morning, June 15, Benavidez said.

The crime scene appears to be the bus stop south of Donut Avenue on the southwest corner of Paulin and Third.

It’s not clear how it’s involved, but an Imperial County Transit bus remained parked at the bus stop in the area for hours. In a video shot at the scene, a digital banner on the front upper portion of the bus reads: “Emergency” “Call Police.”

A witness at the scene told another member of the media that two men had gotten into a fight on the bus, and at some point, one of the men exited the bus with a knife in his hand and was shot by an officer.

No official sources would confirm that sequence of events.

Three bullet casings could be seen near a concrete trash receptacle just a few feet east of the door of the parked bus, and blood could be seen on the wall that divides the bus stop from the vacant lot.

Scanner reports stated the individual who was shot was unresponsive and had been transported to the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office, which Benavidez said was assisting with processing the crime scene and evidence, apparently sent up its drones to map the area for investigatory purposes.

Earlier in the day, Calexico police officers got into a brief stand-off with a transient brandishing a loaded handgun in the 200 block of West Cole Road. That incident ended without gunfire when two officers hit the man with the Tasers and took him into custody.

The story is still developing.

VIDEO OF THE SHOOTING SCENE AT THIRD AND PAULIN IN CALEXICO. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. VIDEO