Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior Bella Gonzales (24) was recently named Desert League MVP for the 2021 season. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

CALEXICO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior Bella Gonzales, who helped lead the Scots to the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV quarterfinals, was recently named Desert League MVP for her efforts.

Gonzales and the Scots were originally scheduled to participate in the Desert League along with Central Union, Palo Verde Valley of Blythe and Calipatria this season, but with the COVID-shortened year, all local schools were placed into one Imperial Valley League. However, for all-league voting, the schools were placed back into their original divisions.

Gonzales and the Scots finished in third place in the combined league, behind Holtville and Imperial. Vincent Memorial defeated Orange Glen of Escondido in the first round of the playoffs before falling to Hoover of San Diego in the quarterfinals, 57-53.

Joining Gonzales on the All-Desert League first team is senior Scots’ teammate Luisa Manriquez, Palo Verde Valley junior Laura Tellez and Central Union High teammates sophomore Briana Martin and junior Chiara Nava.

The second-team All-Desert League squad features Vincent Memorial senior teammates Kamila Jaime and Delta Nelson, along with Calipatria sophomore Marcella Lyerly, Palo Verde senior Natalie Dagnino and Central sophomore Moyra Garcia.

Jesus Gonzalez, Vincent Memorial’s longtime head coach and athletic director, was named Coach of the Year in the Desert League.

Over in the Imperial Valley League, the All-IVL first team features two players from Holtville, two from Calexico and one from Imperial.

From the IVL-champion Vikings, junior Orian Anderson and sophomore Kamryn Walker were named to the first team, along with Imperial sophomore Sierra Morris, and Calexico teammates junior Viviana Cuadras and senior Lyah Macias.

The second-team All-IVL team is made up of Holtville junior Julia Moreno, Imperial senior Jocelyn Estes and teammate sophomore Amy Riley, plus Southwest sophomore Mia Hernandez and Brawley junior Leandra Castillo.

Murray Anderson, Holtville High School’s seventh-year head coach, was named IVL Coach of the Year as the Vikings finished 8-0 in IVL play and 10-2 overall before falling in the quarterfinals of the CIF-SDS Division II playoffs.