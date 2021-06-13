A group of friends, all with customized mortarboards, celebrate together following their graduation from Imperial High School on June 4. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
PHOTO GALLERY: Valley Grads Get Artsy with Custom Caps

Commencement Can Be A Sea of Sameness, But Some Seniors Stand Out in A Crowd.

Often referred to as a graduation cap, the traditional mortarboard can be a perfect platform to express one’s individuality.

Imperial Valley high school seniors — and grads of all levels — brought quite a bit of artsy flair to the pomp and circumstance of commencement ceremonies throughout the region over the past week and more.

Here are a few collected during the course of covering several high school graduations, as well as a few submitted by our readers.

We’re keeping this gallery up and hopefully adding to it, so if you’d like to see your mortarboard make the grade, email us a photo with your name, age, and school to info@calexicochronicle.com

From funny tributes to heartfelt memorials, the designs ran the gamut. Some appear homemade, and we’ve some local businesses that actually had a cottage industry of doing the decorating for the grads-to-be. Enjoy.

  • Photographer Camilo Garcia Jr., who captured many of the local graduation ceremonies for us, is seen with his own customized mortarboard as he takes a picture at the Calexico High commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 10. | COURTESY PHOTO
  • READER SUBMITTED: Calexico High 2021 graduate Michael Frayre poses with his customized graduation cap.
  • READER SUBMITTED: Calexico High 2021 graduate Michael Frayre sent in a closeup of his mortarboard.
  • READER SUBMITTED: Melinda Myers, age 5, wore a custom cap and glittery pink gown for her preschool promotion ceremony at Christian Childcare Center in El Centro.
  • READER SUBMITTED: Johnny Valenzuela, 18, of Calexico High, decorated his graduation cap in memory of his grandparents, Juan and Socorro Martinez.
  • Southwest High School graduation, June 2. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Southwest High School graduation, June 2. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Imperial High School graduation, June 4. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Imperial High School graduation, June 4. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • A group of friends, all with customized mortarboards, celebrate together following their graduation from Imperial High School on June 4. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Imperial High School graduation, June 4. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Imperial High School graduation, June 4. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Holtville High School graduation, June 3. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
  • Calexico High School graduation, June 10-11. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO
