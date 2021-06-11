CALEXICO — Camarena Memorial Library invites the community to register for its annual Family Summer Reading Program, which will run from June 21 through Aug. 12.

Lizeth Legaspi, Camarena library director

The purpose of the summer program is to encourage everyone to read for the fun of it. Students will greatly benefit if they continue to sharpen their reading skills during the summer months. Children and teens will be able to get prizes for their reading efforts.

In addition, there will be virtual activities throughout the weeks for all age groups.

Read to Me participants (ages 0-5) can join Baby Time, Storytime, and Fun Fridays. Reading Club participants (grades 1st-6th) can join crafty Tuesdays, Let’s Meet (special presentations for all ages), Mis Vacaciones en la Biblioteca (a program in conjunction with Biblioteca Publica Central Estatal also open to all ages) and What are you reading, a space for kids to share the latest book they have read. Teens will have a variety of book clubs and other activities and Adults can join book clubs, Vintage Club (for those 55+) and Let’s Talk, a weekly conversation time for those that wish to practice their English-speaking skills.

We will also be offering a citizenship preparation class this summer (space is limited).

We encourage those that wish to participate to apply and/or renew their Camarena Memorial Library card so that they can get access to books and all the digital services such as Hoopla, Libby, BookFLIX, TumbleMATH, JobNow & VetNow, just to name a few.

To register for the summer program, use the QR code or this link https://forms.gle/bpbU4dk14Yyi7vGR7