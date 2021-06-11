CALEXICO — The following reports were collected from the Calexico Police Department call logs from June 1 through June 6.

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

10:58 a.m.: A vehicle stolen from Inglewood was recovered in Calexico after a U.S. Border Patrol agent patrolling the Double-A Parking Lot on West Second Street was alerted to the stolen vehicle by his vehicle’s license plate reader. The vehicle was towed and stored to await its rightful owner.

11:30 a.m.: Officials at Calexico Mission School called police to report that an unknown suspect had broken into Building B at the school and ransacked two classrooms and an apartment. Police were able to acquire video footage of the suspect fleeing the scene wearing a black, short-sleeve shirt.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

12:33 a.m.: German Mora Nuñez was arrested at the Calexico West Port of Entry for an outstanding felony warrant of aggravated battery and for a probation violation.

7:52 p.m.: Police responded for reports of a possible hit and run in the 1000 block of Kloke Avenue after a yellow 2000 Nissan Xterra collided with a fire hydrant. Bystanders pointed officers in the direction of the fleeing suspect, later identified as Carlos Hugo Lopez. Lopez was arrested after a short pursuit and charged with hit-and-run and resisting arrest. Lopez told officers that he fled the scene after the crash because he hit his head and “freaked out.” Lopez was later released on a promise to appear in court.

10:18 p.m.: An officer patrolling the 1000 block of Rockwood Avenue allegedly witnessed a man toss a clear plastic bag full of suspected methamphetamine from his vehicle at a red light. The officer retrieved the suspected methamphetamine while a second officer conducted a traffic stop and detained the individual, who admitted to being a methamphetamine user for more than 20 years. He was also found to be driving with a suspended license. The man was released at the scene pending criminal charges.

10:27 p.m.: Police responded to the Food 4 Less store on West Birch Street after a female subject reported that three suspects in a white van had been following her around the parking lot and had attempted to kidnap her. The white van fled the scene as officers arrived and after a short pursuit, police located the van crashed into a fence near Highway 111 and Imperial Avenue with the engine still running but the suspects had already fled the scene on foot toward Hems Bros. Mortuary. Police were unable to locate the suspects. The van was discovered to have been stolen out of El Cajon.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

1:29 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Rockwood Avenue after a Hispanic male suspect took a bicycle from the store and rode it away through the tire center without paying. A Walmart loss prevention officer provided police with photos of the suspect, but they were not able to locate him.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

1:36 a.m.: Daniel Adrian Ponce was arrested at the Calexico West Port of Entry for any outstanding local warrant for receiving stolen property and for a probation violation.