IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College will be the site of a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic for first doses on June 17. This event is targeted to IVC students and prospective students, but the event is open to all community members 12 years and older who have not been vaccinated.

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to noon June 17 and will be by appointment only. Participants need to register by Tuesday, June 8. About 300 doses of vaccine will be available for the clinic.

A removable sign requiring facial coverings on campus is shown next to the permanent rock sign outside the Imperial Valley College campus. | COURTESY PHOTO

IVC staff will be taking protective measures at the vaccination event and anyone arriving to the clinic with symptoms of COVID-19 will be unable to receive the vaccination on that day. Attendees must bring a picture ID that includes their birth date. In addition, attendees are required to wear a face covering and encouraged to wear a short-sleeve shirt.

The event is being hosted by Imperial Valley College officials and the U.S. Department of Education through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program.

Current IVC students who receive their vaccine at the event, “Don’t Hibernate, Vaccinate,” will receive a gift card and a backpack. Students who already have received a vaccine are encouraged to stop by and show proof of vaccination via vaccination card, to be entered into a drawing for a PS5, MacBook, or Xbox and will receive a backpack.

Any prospective IVC student currently attending an Imperial County high school or middle school will receive a backpack and be entered in a drawing for an iPad. Students will have the option to receive either the Pfizer(first) or Johnson & Johnson vaccine (single dose).

“We are excited to offer a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic to our community, this is in collaboration with the United States Department of Education and we are targeting our college students and prospective students. The vaccination clinic is open to all community members who have not been vaccinated,” stated Dr. Martha Garcia, IVC superintendent/president in a press release.

“We are aware that some of our students are ready to return to campus for face-to-face instruction and support services. Moreover, Imperial Valley College is planning to safely offer about 23 percent of its fall 2021 courses to include some face-to-face instruction and will be announcing more details in the coming weeks.

The IVC team and Imperial Community College District Board of Trustees are grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program to enable us to provide vaccines to our students and the community.”

Individuals interested can schedule an appointment by going to bit.ly/ivcvaccine and filling out the form, registration is required. For questions about registering, please contact events@imperial.edu. Funding for this event has been provided by the Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.