Calexico High School sophomore Yamna Ochoa (right) finishes eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at the Imperial Valley League championship meet in Imperial on Thursday, May 27. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

IMPERIAL — Calexico High School senior Daniel Pinela delivered a winning performance in the 300-meter hurdles at the Imperial Valley League championship meet in Imperial on Thursday, May 27.

Pinela was crowned IVL champion after finishing the 300-meter hurdles in 41.41 seconds. He almost pulled off the hurdles’ sweep, finishing second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.21 seconds.

The senior was the only Bulldog to stand atop the medal stand at the IVL finals meet.

In the girls’ events, senior Madison Longton had two second-place finishes, in the 1,600-meter run (5 minutes, 50.31 seconds) and the 3,200-meter run (13 minutes, 23.73 seconds).

In the girls’ high jump, junior Andrea Garcia took second place with a jump of 4 feet, 3 inches.

Junior Rose Avila finished third in the discus event with a toss of 84 feet, 7 inches.

The only bronze on the boys’ side went to the 4×400-meter relay team of Ricardo Campos, Daniel Pinela, David Aguilar, and Vincent Vasquez, which finished the relay in 3 minutes, 44.08 seconds.

Calexico High School senior David Aguilar (right) sprints to a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run at the Imperial Valley League championship meet in Imperial on Thursday, May 27. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Other Calexico athletes competing at the IVL boys finals were:

400 meters – Ricardo Campos, senior, fifth place (55.11).

800 meters – David Aguilar, senior, fifth place (2:13.45), Jacob De Santiago, senior, 11th place (2:23.31), Damian Torres, senior, 13th place (2:33.26).

1,600 meters – David Aguilar, senior, fifth place (4:57.42), Damian Torres, senior, 10th place (5:19.76).

3,200 meters – David Aguilar, senior, fourth place (11:11.77). Jacob De Santiago, senior, 11th place (12:43.34).

4×100 relay – Ricardo Campos, Vincent Vasquez, Diego Martinez, Daniel Pinela, fifth place (46.24).

Discus – Angel Chavez, senior, eighth place (96-08), Richard Luna, junior, 13th place (81-08).

Long jump – Vincent Vasquez, junior, ninth place (16-02.75), Diego Martinez, senior, 10th place (15-07.75).

Triple Jump – Angel Chavez, senior, seventh place (34-00.25), Diego Martinez, senior, 11th place (31-08.00), Richard Luna, junior, 13th place (28-02.50).

Other Calexico girls competing at the IVL finals were:

100 meters – Viviana Cuadras, junior, fourth place (13.57).

400 meters – Briana Gallegos, junior, fourth place (1:06.01)

800 meters – Andrea Garcia, junior, sixth place (2:48.81), Sarah Olmedo, junior, seventh place (2:54.13).

1,600 meters – Sarah Olmedo, junior, eighth place (6:33.54).

3,200 meters – Sarah Olmedo, junior, seventh place (14:54.42).

100-meter hurdles – Yamna Ochoa, sophomore, eighth place (23.12)

4×100 relay – Sarha Ojeda, Nayeli Cano, Viviana Cuadras, Andrea Garcia, fourth place (55.94)

4×400 relay – Nayeli Cano, Andrea Garcia, Briana Gallegos, Madison Longton, fourth place (4:35.22).

Shot put – Rose Avila, junior, ninth place (24-10.50).

High jump – Viviana Cuadras, junior, fourth place (4-01).

Long jump – Briana Gallegos, junior, sixth place (13-10.50), Nayeli Cano, junior, 11th place (11-10.00).