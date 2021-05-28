One member of Verde 4-H Club (left) uses a hammer and a screwdriver to start a pilot hole in the soil in front of a veterans’ grave mark to plant a miniature American flag for Memorial Day, Monday, May 31 at Terrace Park Cemetery on Friday, May 28. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSIE ALLEGRANZA

HOLTVILLE — Members of Verde 4-H Club gathered at Terrace Park Cemetery on Friday evening, May 28 to plant miniature American flags near the graves of U.S. military veterans.

The youths staked the flags in the ground ahead of Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, the holiday meant to honor those who have died in service of the nation during battle.

Other volunteers and youth groups were planning to do similar sentiments at cemeteries throughout Imperial County in the run-up to Monday.

The first Memorial Day service planned in Holtville will be at 8:30 a.m. in Holt Park, which is being jointly hosted by the American Legion auxiliary Bradley-Keffer Unit 138 and the city of Holtville.

In El Centro, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 will be hosting two separate events. The first one gets underway at 9 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery and will include a presentation, rifle salute and moment of prayer.

The VFW Post 9305 will also host a similar ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Bucklin Park. During that ceremony, the names of service members who have had their names added to the wall will be read aloud.

No services are planned in Calexico, but volunteers will be putting out flags at Mountain View Cemetery at 6:30 a.m. May 31.

Gravestones for local veterans like former U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Erasmo Castro were decorated with American flag in honor of Memorial Day, May 31, by members of Verde 4-H Club on Friday, May 28. | PHOTO COURTESY OF ROSIE ALLEGRANZA